Moonriver Price Reaches $8.71 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.71 or 0.00037633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,647,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,130,903 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

