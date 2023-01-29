Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMDZF opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11. IMCD has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $212.50.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

