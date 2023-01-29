Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
IMCD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMDZF opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11. IMCD has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $212.50.
IMCD Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMCD (IMDZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.