Morgan Stanley Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

TSLA opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.