Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
