Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

