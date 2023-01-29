Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $144.57.

