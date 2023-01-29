Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.