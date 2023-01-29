Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average of $183.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.