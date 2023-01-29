Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

