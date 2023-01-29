Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,890 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

