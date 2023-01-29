Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $121.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

