Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.