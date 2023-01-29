Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

