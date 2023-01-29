MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.70.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $519.92. The company had a trading volume of 481,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.25 and a 200 day moving average of $467.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $564.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

