M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $154.98. 849,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

