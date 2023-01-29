Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,440,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 210,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 247,201,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,981,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

