Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,440,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 210,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 247,201,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,981,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.