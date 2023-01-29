NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

