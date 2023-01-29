Natalye Paquin Acquires 535 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $14,257.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $398,577.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Univest Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.66 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $779.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.