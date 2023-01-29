Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $4.56 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $1,367.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00241427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00101622 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00057529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,389,738 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

