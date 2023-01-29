Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.