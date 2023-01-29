New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.18 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.62.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

