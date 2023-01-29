New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GBR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.72.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

