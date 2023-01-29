New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

