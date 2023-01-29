Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEXA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $702.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.06 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

