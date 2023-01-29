Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on February 24th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $15.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

