NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$12.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$850.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.59.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.72) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$670.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.40 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

