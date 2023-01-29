Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

