Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.65 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.
Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:MAA opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
