Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of C opened at $51.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

