Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.12 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,368,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.