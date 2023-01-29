Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,430 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $38,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $146.07 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

