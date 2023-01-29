Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.