Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

