Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186,421 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.94.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.