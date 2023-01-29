NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 200,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 102,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

