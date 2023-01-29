Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

