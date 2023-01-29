Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Northland Power stock opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.34. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.98 and a one year high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPI. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.15.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

