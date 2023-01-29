Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.