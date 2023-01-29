Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2023 guidance to $21.85-$22.45 EPS.

Shares of NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.43. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

