Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.85-$22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 billion-$38.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.86 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.33.

NYSE:NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

