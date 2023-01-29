Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.2 %

NWN opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.