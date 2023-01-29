Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -321.58% -40.78% -37.55% Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Nutriband has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadre has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutriband and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cadre has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Nutriband.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutriband and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $1.42 million 19.69 -$6.18 million ($0.80) -4.45 Cadre $427.29 million 1.97 $12.66 million $0.08 281.91

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadre beats Nutriband on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

