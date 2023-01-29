Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NTR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

