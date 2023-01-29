NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.