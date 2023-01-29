Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $332.40 million and $61.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.84 or 0.06878361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05849778 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,265,004.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

