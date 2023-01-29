OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Further Reading

