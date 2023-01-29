OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.