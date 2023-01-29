Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.62 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $233.29 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

