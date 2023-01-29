OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.2 days.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OCINF stock remained flat at $34.90 during midday trading on Friday. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. OCI has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Get OCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($47.83) to €46.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.