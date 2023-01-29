OKC Token (OKT) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $6.25 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $32.68 or 0.00138610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00398880 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.69 or 0.27998444 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00573829 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars.

