Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Olin Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of OLN traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 3,164,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,934. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.