Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olin Stock Up 7.0 %

Olin stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. 3,164,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

