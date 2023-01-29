Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Olin Stock Up 7.0 %
Olin stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. 3,164,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.
About Olin
Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
